Dolphins WR Preston Williams cleared for football activity

Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams had his rookie season cut short due to an ACL tear, but is looking to bounce back in Year 2.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that Williams has been cleared for football activity.

"He's running, he's lifting," Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Williams went undrafted in 2019 before signing in Miami. The 6-foot-5 wideout impressed during the offseason and into the preseason, securing a role in the offense. He started his first seven games as a rookie. In eight tilts, Williams compiled 32 catches for 428 yards and three TDs.

Using height and athleticism to his advantage, Williams flashed playmaking ability as a rookie and dynamic sideline-catch acumen. In his final game, the young wideout earned 72 yards and two TDs in a win over the Jets. Unfortunately, Williams also suffered the ACL tear the same day. At the time of the injury, Williams was the Dolphins' leading receiver and led all rookies in targets (60).

Entering Year 2, if healthy, Williams should have a sizable role alongside DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson.