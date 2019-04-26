Around the NFL

Dolphins team to watch for potential Josh Rosen trade

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 12:30 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the Arizona Cardinals making the move telegraphed for months, using the No. 1 overall pick on Kyler Murray, heads now turn to Josh Rosen as we enter the second day of the draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that one team to watch is the Miami Dolphins.

A trade isn't imminent, but the Dolphins and Cardinals have been talking, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Miami has been doing work on Rosen for weeks when it became clear he'd be available, Rapoport added.

The Dolphins are one of the few teams left where a link to Rosen makes sense, given that they passed on a first-round quarterback while the likes of the Giants and Redskins snagged their young signal-caller.

As Cards GM Steve Keim repeatedly insisted, however, he won't give Rosen away.

"I'm not giving up Josh for less than he's worth," Keim told NFL Network's Mike Silver. "He's a really good player. He's been amazing throughout this process, and I have nothing but good things to say about him. Quarterback's the most important position in the game, and without one, you're screwed -- so you'd better have more than one. Trust me, I know. Four years ago we went into a playoff game with our fourth stringer (Ryan Lindley) because our other quarterbacks got hurt, and it wasn't fun (Lindley threw for just 82 yards in a 27-14 defeat to the Carolina Panthers). So yeah, people might think it would be awkward to have them both, but I'm not worried about that at all. I have no reason to give Josh away."

It's a staunch position that could become untenable if Rosen decides he's done in the desert and wants to force his way out.

Silver reported that several sources familiar with the quarterback's thinking said he was upset by the selection of Murray. They also confirmed that he wasn't thrilled with the Cardinals' handling of the pre-draft process, during which he received no assurances regarding his status nor any indication that he was being replaced.

The Dolphins seem in no hurry to find their franchise signal-caller, and given their hefty rebuild could wait until the 2020 draft, riding Ryan Fitzpatrick for a year. If the Cardinals lessen their demand for Rosen, however, that could all change.

Around The NFL is tracking all of the latest buzz from the 84th Annual NFL Draft. Here's what we're hearing Friday after Round 1:

  1. Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, one of the top players available entering Round 2, is planning to stay in Nashville and return to the Green Room tonight, Rapoport reported.
  1. Don't be surprised if the Colts trade down from the 34th pick, Rapoport reported. With a plethora of offensive linemen, wide receivers and cornerbacks still on the board, Rapoport said there is a lot of outside interest in moving into that slot. Colts GM Chris Ballard, who has a track record of collecting picks, already has three to work with on Day 2 and could be adding to that total.
  1. The New York Jets, who aren't on the clock again until the 68th pick, are looking at moving into the the early second, Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo have learned via sources. Such a jump would likely require giving up a significant haul of future picks, Rapoport added. Garafolo believes they could be in search of an edge rusher.
