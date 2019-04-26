Dolphins team to watch for potential Josh Rosen trade

"I'm not giving up Josh for less than he's worth," Keim told NFL Network's Mike Silver. "He's a really good player. He's been amazing throughout this process, and I have nothing but good things to say about him. Quarterback's the most important position in the game, and without one, you're screwed -- so you'd better have more than one. Trust me, I know. Four years ago we went into a playoff game with our fourth stringer (Ryan Lindley) because our other quarterbacks got hurt, and it wasn't fun (Lindley threw for just 82 yards in a 27-14 defeat to the Carolina Panthers). So yeah, people might think it would be awkward to have them both, but I'm not worried about that at all. I have no reason to give Josh away."