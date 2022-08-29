Dolphins release veteran RB Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins have whittled down their running back room, and they've cut a former first-round back in the process.

Sony Michel, a former Patriots first-rounder who signed with the Dolphins in May as a free agent, was cut on Monday, the team announced.

Despite winning the second Super Bowl of his career and rushing for 845 yards with the Rams last season, Michel could never really get going in Miami. His preseason rushing line of 13 yards on nine carries (one touchdown) certainly didn't help his cause, but Michel was also routinely limited in practice for health reasons and was reportedly uneven in his performance when he was out there.