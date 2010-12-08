Dolphins RB Williams still believes in team's Wildcat attack

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 12:38 PM

MIAMI -- Ricky Williams believes the Dolphins would run the ball better if they ran it more.

And he believes the Wildcat offense has likewise sputtered because of lack of use.

Going into Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Miami ranks last in the AFC in scoring, and a so-so ground game is part of the problem. Neither Williams nor Ronnie Brown has had a 100-yard game this season.

Last season, Williams ran for 1,121 yards, the Dolphins ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing. This season, they're 18th.

"I don't think we've done it enough," Williams said Wednesday during a conference call with New York media. "Last year, we ran it for 100 yards several times, and it was because we were running the ball. Whether we're getting down in games or coach likes the passing game plan, we just haven't run the ball enough."

Williams wasn't necessarily criticizing play-calling, noting the addition this season of Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall made passing a more appealing option.

Williams said the situation's the same with the Wildcat. Last season, the package featuring Brown and Williams averaged 4.7 yards per play and 28 per game; this season, the averages are 3.0 per play and 12 per game.

"We just haven't run it enough," Williams said. "I don't think we've called it enough in games. I don't think we've run it enough and worked on it in practice enough to make it a big part of our offense."

Williams himself remains productive at age 33. As Brown's backup, he has averaged 45 rushing yards per game and 4.5 per carry. The latter figure is higher than his career average of 4.1.

"He's having a good season," Dolphins coach Tony Sparano said. "He's done a good job for what we've asked him to do. He's running the ball well -- still shows me that he's got a good burst and runs the ball hard and is physical."

For more on the Miami Dolphins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Williams, the 2002 NFL rushing champion, has rushed for 9,436 yards, meaning he might reach 10,000 if he plays next season. He needs 431 yards to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka as the leading rusher in Dolphins history.

Williams is undecided about whether or not he'll return in 2011.

"I'll be a free agent after this year," he said. "I'll be 34 next year. It's kind of wait and see. If someone wants me and they can convince me to do this one more year, I'll definitely have the opportunity. If not, I'm happy with what I've been able to accomplish in my career."

Williams has been with the Dolphins since 2002, longer than any other player on the roster. His longevity is a surprise, considering he retired for a season in 2004 and played in only one NFL game in 2006 and '07, when he served a suspension for violating the league's drug program.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Move The Sticks: Discussing Free Agency Moves

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Cleveland Browns being out of the running for quarterback Deshaun Watson
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free Agency Fantasy Fallout

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. The hosts start with the biggest news and notes from around the league. Breaking down the top free agency signings and what they mean for you. 
news

Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers: Who are the trade's biggest winners and losers?

Davante Adams will get the lucrative long-term deal he's long sought, but it will be coming from the Raiders instead of the Packers. Jeffri Chadiha highlights the winners and losers from the blockbuster trade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW