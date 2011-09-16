Game Picks

Dolphins, Rams could be upset winners in Week 2

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 06:30 AM

Albert Breer eked out a winning record in Week 1, going 9-7 with his predictions. How will he fare in Week 2? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:

Friend of mine asked me earlier this week when folks would stop harping on the fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick is from Harvard. Maybe after another week like he had against the Chiefs.

Cam Newton has to come back to earth, right? But my guess is that it'll take more than the Panthers defense to make Aaron Rodgers look human again.

Whispers have persisted about chemistry problems in K.C. after the mid-summer locker room fight. Losing young stars Tony Moeaki and Eric Berry doesn't help heal wounds, either.

Both of these teams were late arriving in Week 1. Both suffered ugly losses. For Indy, another would mean staring down the barrel of an 0-4 start, with the Steelers and Bucs on deck.

Minnesota positively has to run the ball to create chances downfield off play-action to make Donovan McNabb effective. Short of that, calls for Christian Ponder won't be far off.

I expect yards to be piled up in this one, but the defenses to take control in the red zone. Facing 0-2 and at home, give me the Saints over an emotionally charged Bears team.

Luke McCown told me the Jaguars need to make a concerted effort to get Maurice Jones-Drew the ball on checkdowns -- a play that could kill the hard-coming Jets on Sunday. In fact, it almost will.

A prideful Steelers team has heard all week how it's suddenly too old and slow. Troy Polamalu told me he's not sure how the team will respond. Seattle will find out fast.

John Harbaugh told me his feeling was that the winner of the Steelers- Ravens game simply had 15 weeks to hold the loser off. I get it. But I still think there will be a bit of a letdown.

Arizona is one of three West Coast teams -- joining the Raiders and Seahawks -- traveling cross-country for a 1 p.m. ET game. Seems like picking all three to lose is the right call.

Easy to forget that for three-and-a-half quarters, Dallas got the better of the Jets in the Meadowlands. And despite the finish, Jason Garrett has his guys going in the right direction.

Cincinnati starting 2-0? Believe it. The Bengals aren't all that talented, but they're tougher than people think. And so the quarterback watch continues in Denver.

Hidden in Tom Brady's fireworks display were the makings of a decent Dolphins team. The defense isn't as bad as Brady made it seem, and Chad Henne's coming into his own.

I'd expect the scoring to come down after last week's explosion. But if you really wanna relive all the record passing of Week 1, this is the game for you.

The Eagles looked good last week. Count this as a vote of confidence in the makeup of the locker room in Atlanta. I think the Falcons contain Vick, and Michael Turner finds room to run.

The Rams are really banged up, but some young vets on the team told me this week that Spagnuolo's message was firm: No one feels bad for you. I get the feeling they'll respond.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer

