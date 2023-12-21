Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics, focused on winning games

The guys that were out there handled the task quite well. Raheem Mostert ran for two touchdowns, Miami's defense routinely provided their offense with shorter fields, and the Dolphins capitalized, scoring on six of their 10 possessions.

Most importantly, Tagovailoa was able to find plenty of passing success without his top weapon, compiling an indisputably efficient performance.

The NFL's passing leader could point to his numbers alone as proof of his skill. But he's not concerning himself with the opinions of those housed outside of the Dolphins' facility. As long as Miami continues to win, the rest is irrelevant.

"Everyone wants to make this about me, about Tyreek -- please, keep pushing it to Tyreek. Make it about Tyreek," Tagovailoa said. "I understand that my platform and who I am in this league as a quarterback makes me polarizing. Whether I'm the best, whether I'm the worst, I [couldn't] care less. I don't listen to it. ... At the end of the day, I really don't care. But if [Dolphins communications] does share it with me, I mean, I keep receipts. We all have a way of how we do things, but all the narratives about it -- yeah, sure. I am only good with Tyreek, you're right. That is the only time I'm at my best.

"You're right, I'm only good when Jaylen [Waddle] is in. I couldn't care less about it. Sure ... I'm only as good as Raheem Mostert allows me to be. That's what the narrative needs to be. And we're able to win games and we're able to go where we want to go as a team. I am the worst football player if that's what you want. I don't care. I really don't. So, whatever it is, whatever you need on your show, take clips out of what I just said. Do it. Do what you need to do. I'm just here to do my job, and my job is to help our guys win games."

So far, Miami has won 10 games. They have three massive matchups -- Dallas in Week 16, a road game against Baltimore in Week 17, and a home game against AFC East rival Buffalo to close out the regular season -- left to play, with plenty of opportunity to prove Tagovailoa right. Hill may or may not be available, starting this weekend.