Dolphins DC Vic Fangio: Bills QB Josh Allen like John Elway 'on steroids'

Allen also torched Miami's defense in the Bills' 48-20 victory back in Week 4 in Buffalo, throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing and rushing for an additional score. He's had an up-and-down season overall, throwing a career-high 16 interceptions, and hasn't been at his best throwing the ball in his past four games.

But Allen has run for a career-best 15 touchdowns, including eight in his past five games, and leads the NFL in combined touchdowns passing and rushing with 42.

Because of this dual-threat ability, Fangio believes there's plenty in common between Allen and the former Broncos legend he knows so well. Fangio faced Elway as a defensive coach in his career before Elway later hired Fangio as Denver's head coach in 2019, going 19-30 in three seasons there together.

"(Allen and Elway) are very similar," Fangio said. "Different body types. Different running styles, but (they present) the same problems, for sure. Allen is just a beast of a guy, a physical specimen. Like John Elway was in the mid-80s to the mid-90s …

"(Allen is) just bigger, faster, cannon for an arm, tough. He's a dude."

Sunday night's game is critical for both the Dolphins and Bills. Although Miami has clinched a playoff spot, the AFC East title hasn't been wrapped up. The Bills can still miss the postseason but also could clinch a division title with a win, plus help. Allen is 10-2 versus the Dolphins in his career and 5-1 when going head to head against, last losing in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Allen also has gone 3-0 against Fangio in his career. He was injured as a rookie in 2018 when the Bills faced Fangio, who then was the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator, but Allen faced Fangio two other times prior to this season -- and neither went that well. Allen beat Fangio's Broncos twice, in 2019 and 2020, throwing for a combined 544 yards and four TDs and rushing for an additional 89 yards and two scores in those games.