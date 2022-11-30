Around the NFL

Dolphins-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14

Published: Nov 29, 2022 at 08:50 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL announced Tuesday night it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 14.

The Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

In the corresponding change, the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game originally scheduled for the Sunday night slot will be moved to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS that same Sunday.

This is the second time the Chargers have been flexed into Sunday night this season. The first was their Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.

Beginning in 2006, the NFL implemented a "flexible scheduling" procedure for Sunday Night Football to ensure quality Sunday night matchups. Flex scheduling for Sunday night can be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-17.

Related Content

news

Brian Daboll has Giants readying for 'meaningful' December: 'They're important games now'

Despite a two-game losing streak, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is making sure his 7-4 squad knows it's arrived at a hugely significant time of the season, and perhaps arrived at an all-important point in continuing a franchise turnaround.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) targets Week 14 return vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who's dealing with a lateral meniscus tear, believes he can return in time to play the New York Jets in Week 14 and play through the injury.

news

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday regrets not calling late-game timeout in loss to Steelers

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters on Tuesday that he regrets not calling a time out late during Monday's loss to the Steelers.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) says he plans to play Sunday at Bears after 'good news' with scans

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday said that he should be good to go this Sunday versus the Chicago Bears after exiting Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

Ahead of their Week 13 bout, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd sees shades of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry when it comes to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

news

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as frustrated as I am' after losing seven of last eight games

The Denver Broncos lost seven of their past eight games, and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he's the most frustrated of all.

news

Colts' Matt Ryan frustrated after loss to Steelers: 'It's one thing one week, it's another thing another week'

Following a close loss to the Steelers on Monday night, QB Matt Ryan aired out his frustrations of an offense that totaled just 71 yards in the first half.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett earns first fourth-quarter comeback win of career: 'No one had any doubts'

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a halftime lead quickly wiped away for the second consecutive week. This time, Kenny Pickett turned things back around, marching the Steelers on a game-winning drive in Indianapolis to beat the Colts, 24-17.

news

Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'

In a flummoxing sequence on a hopeful game-tying drive, interim head coach Jeff Saturday did not call a timeout following a Matt Ryan 14-yard scramble, letting 25 seconds drift away right along with the Colts' hopes during a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE