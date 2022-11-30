Dolphins-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14

The NFL announced Tuesday night it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 14.
The Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.
In the corresponding change, the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game originally scheduled for the Sunday night slot will be moved to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS that same Sunday.
This is the second time the Chargers have been flexed into Sunday night this season. The first was their Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.
Beginning in 2006, the NFL implemented a "flexible scheduling" procedure for Sunday Night Football to ensure quality Sunday night matchups. Flex scheduling for Sunday night can be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-17.