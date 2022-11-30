Dolphins-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14

The NFL announced Tuesday night it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 14.

The Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

In the corresponding change, the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game originally scheduled for the Sunday night slot will be moved to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS that same Sunday.

This is the second time the Chargers have been flexed into Sunday night this season. The first was their Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.