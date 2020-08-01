Around the NFL

Dolphins' Bobby McCain: 'You've got to hold your brothers accountable'

As training camp gets underway and the NFL prepares for an unprecedented season due to the novel coronavirus, protocols and precautions are being taken and established.

However, Miami Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain emphatically stated on Saturday that it's up to him and his fellow NFL players to hold teammates answerable for their actions and that being responsible is paramount.

"You've got to hold your brothers accountable, as far as stepping out and going to dinner with a lot of people, going to nightclubs, going to bars, being with different women," McCain told the media Saturday, via The Athletic's Josh Tolentino. "Whatever you bring home, you're bringing to the family. It's definitely going to take a lot of discipline. The most disciplined team will end up laying the most games and being the healthiest at the end of the day."

McCain has played all five of his seasons in Miami, which is also home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. The Marlins have had a recent string of COVID-19 positive tests that have forced the cancellation of games, with reports suggesting proper protocols were not taken.

According to the NFL Players Association COVID-19 updates and information website, 107 NFL players tested positive for the coronavirus prior to training camp and 21 since players began reporting for training camp.

McCain's words speak volumes in calling together his teammates and fellow NFL players to hold each other responsible for their actions at a time in which, perhaps more than ever before, one player's decision can affect another's.

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

Entering his second season with the franchise, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn't known Tua Tagovailoa long, but he spoke glowingly of him on Saturday. 
New York Giants offensive guard Nick Gates (65) gets set prior to the snap during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Jets, 31-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Roundup: Giants, OL Nick Gates agree to 2-year, $6.8M extension

Versatile offensive lineman Nick Gates, who started three games last season, has agreed to an extension with New York with a max of $10.32 million. 
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) is seen in action during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

WR Marqise Lee latest Patriots player to opt out

Signed in the offseason, receiver Marquise Lee is now the latest New England player to decide against playing in the 2020 season. 
Stephen Jones hasn't 'seen anything like' Cowboys WR corps 
news

Stephen Jones hasn't 'seen anything like' Cowboys WR corps 

Dallas simply could not pass on CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 draft and his addition to the receiver room with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup has the Cowboys COO thinking the wideouts will be "something else."
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE: 'We believe in David' Njoku
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE: 'We believe in David' Njoku

Despite reports that David Njoku wants out of Cleveland, Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski is just looking forward to getting to work with his young tight end. 
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Has Philip Rivers found the best fit to go out a winner?

While it seems like an impossible proposition to imagine Philip Rivers in any helmet without a lighting bolt upon it, it might be that the likely future Hall of Famer has found the best fit with coach Frank Reich and the Colts. 
Rookie Tristan Wirfs knows blocking for 'Tom is a pretty big deal'
news

Rookie Tristan Wirfs knows blocking for 'Tom is a pretty big deal'

Iowa product Tristan Wirfs was drafted 13th overall by the Buccaneers and the rookie will take on the huge task of protecting Tom Brady. 
Gardner Minshew aims to solidify spot as Jaguars franchise QB
news

Gardner Minshew aims to solidify spot as Jaguars franchise QB

Gardner Minshew averaged 230-plus yards per game, threw for more than 20 touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions. It's something no rookie's ever done. But 2020 remains for Minshew to solidify himself as Jacksonville's franchise quarterback. 
Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning
news

Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning

Amidst the setbacks brought on by the pandemic-gripped offseason, Nick Foles addressed rumors circulating around him possibly opting out of the 2020 season, and shared his thoughts on reuniting with Matt Nagy ahead of his upcoming, high-profile QB battle with Mitch Trubisky.
New England Patriots' Jeremy Hill runs against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
news

Roundup: Raiders host veteran RB Jeremy Hill, plan to sign him

After a year-plus away from the field, Jeremy Hill could be nearing an NFL return. The Las Vegas Raiders plan to sign the veteran free-agent running back after hosting him on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source.
