Dolphins' Bobby McCain: 'You've got to hold your brothers accountable'

As training camp gets underway and the NFL prepares for an unprecedented season due to the novel coronavirus, protocols and precautions are being taken and established.

However, Miami Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain emphatically stated on Saturday that it's up to him and his fellow NFL players to hold teammates answerable for their actions and that being responsible is paramount.

"You've got to hold your brothers accountable, as far as stepping out and going to dinner with a lot of people, going to nightclubs, going to bars, being with different women," McCain told the media Saturday, via The Athletic's Josh Tolentino. "Whatever you bring home, you're bringing to the family. It's definitely going to take a lot of discipline. The most disciplined team will end up laying the most games and being the healthiest at the end of the day."

McCain has played all five of his seasons in Miami, which is also home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. The Marlins have had a recent string of COVID-19 positive tests that have forced the cancellation of games, with reports suggesting proper protocols were not taken.

According to the NFL Players Association COVID-19 updates and information website, 107 NFL players tested positive for the coronavirus prior to training camp and 21 since players began reporting for training camp.