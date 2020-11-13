Dolphins, Bengals, Eagles to be without assistant coaches due to COVID-19

Four assistant coaches for the Miami Dolphins and one each from the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles will not be available for Week 10 games because of COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

All three Sunday games involving the aforementioned teams are on as scheduled, Pelissero added.

Miami, which hosts the Chargers, will be without assistants Robby Brown (quarterbacks), Marion Hobby (defensive line), Austin Clark (outside linebackers) and Kolby Smith (quality control) for a second consecutive game.

The Bengals won't have wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell when they play at the Steelers. Cincinnati announced assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters will assume Bicknell's responsibilities. The Bengals held a handful of defensive backs out of Wednesday's practice after placing practice squad DB Winston Rose on the reserve/COVID-19 list.