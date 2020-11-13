Dolphins, Bengals, Eagles to be without assistant coaches due to COVID-19

Published: Nov 13, 2020 at 04:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Four assistant coaches for the Miami Dolphins and one each from the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles will not be available for Week 10 games because of COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

All three Sunday games involving the aforementioned teams are on as scheduled, Pelissero added.

Miami, which hosts the Chargers, will be without assistants Robby Brown (quarterbacks), Marion Hobby (defensive line), Austin Clark (outside linebackers) and Kolby Smith (quality control) for a second consecutive game.

The Bengals won't have wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell when they play at the Steelers. Cincinnati announced assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters will assume Bicknell's responsibilities. The Bengals held a handful of defensive backs out of Wednesday's practice after placing practice squad DB Winston Rose on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Eagles will take on the Giants without defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn.

Related Content

news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

The 2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has been canceled due to the  COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers announced.
news

John Lynch on Garoppolo speculation: 'We have a lot of belief in Jimmy'

The 49ers can get out of ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s contract with ease this offseason, or they can ride the signal-caller who got them within a quarter of hosting a Lombardi Trophy for another year.
news

Golden Tate expresses remorse for outburst: 'I was wrong to draw attention to myself'

New York Giants wideout Golden Tate has apologized for showing his frustration over the lack of targets he's getting.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL