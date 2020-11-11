Bengals place practice squad player on reserve/COVID-19 list, keep some teammates home

The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping a position group home Wednesday as a precaution following a positive COVID-19 test.

A Bengals practice squad player tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing the team to tell its defensive backs to stay home this morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.

That practice squad player is defensive back ﻿Winston Rose﻿, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli.

The Bengals have begun contact tracing, a standard procedure whenever a positive test comes to light within an NFL club. The team is expected to hold a handful of defensive backs out of practice Wednesday, Garafolo and Pelissero added, but it's likely they'll return tomorrow, meaning they have not been deemed high-risk close contacts as of now.

In positive COVID-19-related news, linebacker ﻿Jordan Evans﻿ and cornerback ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ have been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Contipelli. The Bengals are also expecting guard ﻿Xavier Su'a-Filo﻿ back on the practice field after he was cleared and designated to return from injured reserve, providing Cincinnati with a boost on a banged-up offensive line.