Dolphins will face Cardinals without five assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols

The Dolphins won't have a full coaching staff for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Miami announced Robby Brown (quarterbacks), Marion Hobby (defensive line), Gerald Alexander (defensive backs), Austin Clark (outside linebackers) and Kolby Smith (quality control) are unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.
The team entered the league's intensive protocol Friday upon learning an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later that day.