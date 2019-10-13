Dolphins bench Josh Rosen for Fitzpatrick vs. Redskins

Rosen was sent to the bench after completing 15 of 25 passes for 85 yards -- 3.4 yards per attempt -- with two interceptions and a 32.9 passer rating. Rosen's two INTs were both brutal. The first came on a slant that was well-covered and looked like a predetermined throw from Rosen. On the second, the QB forced a ball between multiple defenders that was picked. Blame the offensive line or the lack of skill-position help, but Rosen hasn't been able to raise his plays to overcome the poor circumstances.