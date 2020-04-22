Doctor expects Jeudy to progress 'without limitations'

"Based on his progression with two seasons since his injury in April of 2018 as well as his lack of symptoms and current MRI showing maintained articular cartilage surfaces wtih no subchondral edema or signs of any kind of lateral compartment wear characteristics, I suspect that he is not a significant loader of his lateral compartment with his mechanics and he should be able to progress through his career without any subsequent difficulties," Dr. Cain wrote in the letter.