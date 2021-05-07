DO NOT trade Julio Jones; top positional battles; saving Sam Darnold

If you ask evaluators what matters most in the development of the quarterback, the conversation routinely leads to a debate over talent versus environment. But it's not necessarily an either/or scenario. Franchise quarterbacks need to possess blue-chip talent -- and they also must be surrounded by premier playmakers, protection and an A-plus play-caller to thrive.

In the case of Sam Darnold, we've seen enough from the 23-year-old to know the talent is there. But when it comes to the three Ps, the young signal-caller has rarely been exposed to even one facet, let alone the trifecta. That shouldn't be the case in Carolina, however, as the franchise seems to understand how important these factors are to the development of young quarterbacks. The Panthers' commitment to providing all three could help Darnold finally realize his potential as a pro.

"We're just trying to build the whole team, and I just believe in Sam, I believe that he deserves the opportunity to go out and play with us," head coach Matt Rhule recently said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Now, we just have to make sure Sam's a great player for us."

The vote of confidence is a bit of a surprise for a quarterback with a 13-25 career record and the worst passer rating in the league since 2018 (78.6). But the belief in the former No. 3 overall pick stems in part from his untapped potential. It's not that long ago that NFL scouts and personnel executives were painting Darnold as an elite quarterback prospect. The USC standout was lauded for his gunslinger mentality, clutch playmaking ability and winning pedigree.

Despite an up-and-down three-year stint with the New York Jets, Darnold flashed enough talent to prompt Rhule and the Panthers to not only dump their starter (Teddy Bridgewater), but bypass potential QB1s early on Day 1 of the draft.