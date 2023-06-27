DIRECTV announces renewal, expansion of carriage agreement with NFL Media 

DIRECTV on Tuesday announced a multi-year renewal of its affiliation agreement with NFL Media that will extend its existing carriage of NFL Network on DIRECTV (via satellite) and will add distribution of NFL Network via DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse.

Also, DIRECTV will now for the first time carry NFL RedZone across all platforms. Both NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be available on all platforms in the coming weeks.

NFL Network will be available to Choice subscribers on DIRECTV (via satellite and on an authenticated streaming basis) and DIRECTV STREAM, and to U200 subscribers on U-Verse. This agreement marks the first time that DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will have access to NFL RedZone.

With these additions, DIRECTV customers now have access to an enhanced DIRECTV Sports Pack and DIRECTV STREAM subscribers will be offered a DIRECTV Sports Pack for the first time, in each case featuring NFL RedZone. NFL RedZone will be offered through the HD Premium Tier to U-verse customers.

"DIRECTV was an initial launch partner of NFL Network over 20 years ago and we're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership which caters to millions of DIRECTV customers who are NFL fans," said Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President of Media Distribution for the NFL. "This renewal will provide fans across all DIRECTV platforms the ability to watch NFL Network's award-winning coverage of America's most popular sport while also giving greater access to the wildly popular NFL RedZone."

"With this agreement, DIRECTV continues a long-standing partnership with the NFL and maintains our sports leadership position by delivering the best of sports content to our customers," said Rob Thun, chief content officer, DIRECTV. "This deal strengthens our NFL relationship as it includes expanded carriage of NFL Network and all the best action from Sunday's games with NFL RedZone, which is now available to customers across all three DIRECTV platforms."

With NFL Network, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse subscribers have access to year-round NFL content, including exclusive live preseason and regular season games, popular studio shows such as Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, and NFL Total Access and award-winning original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game.

With NFL RedZone, subscribers can tune in to watch host Scott Hanson deliver every touchdown from every game to fans on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season.

NFL content continues to be the most valuable in all of sports and entertainment. According to Nielsen, 185 million people tuned into the 2022 NFL regular season with an average of 16.7 million viewers watching per game. NFL games accounted for 88 of the 100 most-watched TV shows among all programming in 2022.