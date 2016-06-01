Dez Bryant ready to progress to football drills

Around the NFL

Published: Jun 01, 2016 at 12:42 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant is ready to return to the field after undergoing January surgery to repair a foot injury that hounded the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver throughout the 2016 season.

Bryant is ready to progress to football drills but needs final approval from a team doctor before doing so, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of Wednesday's X-Ray results.

Bryant is not yet fully recovered, but it's a good sign that he can increase his cutting in individual drills.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett spoke to reporters Wednesday about Bryant's recovery process.

"Hopefully (Bryant) will be cleared to take the next step, and then we have to decide what that next step is," Garrett said. "He's done a really good job in his rehab. He's been involved in some of the walk-through situations, and I think he's benefited from that. He's really watching practice and doing his rehab on the side, and all of that has gone well."

The All-Pro wideout knows Scott Linehan's offense and has a strong rapport with quarterback Tony Romo. There's no reason for the Cowboys to rush him back for offseason practices.

Barring a setback, Bryant should be on track to join his teammates for training camp in late July.

