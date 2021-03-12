David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

"It has been tremendous for me," the 65-year-old first-time head coach said. "The transition has been so good simply because of those two guys. Here is the thing: Nick is the general manager. Nick handles all personnel matters. He handles everything that has to do with personnel on this football team. He and I have conversations about what's going on. We're always consulting every day about what's going on. I'm the head coach. Jack is the vice president of football operations, which is a magnitude of things. He handles scheduling; he handles everything to do in this building. He handles our player engagement ... he handles a multitude of jobs. And with those two guys, me and between those two guys, my transition has been nothing but excellent. And I feel so comfortable knowing that on the left and on the right, I have those two guys. ... I couldn't be more happy to be in the situation I'm in right now because of those two guys."