Around the NFL

David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

Published: Mar 12, 2021 at 09:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Houston Texans new head coach David Culley continues to answer questions about the future of quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿.

A day after saying Watson was the club's quarterback "right now" on the Huddle & Flow podcast, Culley joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football and was asked about his conversations with the signal-caller since taking the head coaching gig.

"I did have a conversation with him," Culley said. "What people forget is not only did I have a conversation with Deshaun Watson during that time, I had conversations with other players on this football team. And when you have conversations with individuals in that way, it's a private matter. And I want to keep it that way with the one I had with Deshaun and the one I had with other players also on this football team. But I will say this about Deshaun. He is a wonderful person. He is a tremendous quarterback. We are committed to him. He is our quarterback, and I'm going to leave it at that."

One thing is certain: It will not be left at that.

Watson has requested a trade and is adamant he'll no longer play again in Houston. The Texans have heretofore insisted they aren't trading a 25-year-old star quarterback.

The staring contest goes on.

NFL Network's Kay Adams asked Culley, hypothetically, if there is a point when it becomes healthier for all parties to move on.

"I don't know if there is a point that that happens," Culley responded. "Nick (Caserio), our general manager, handles all those things. I'm here to coach the football team, and I'm going to coach the football team. Anything that happens with personnel or with trades and free agency, Nick and our personnel department handles that."

Fair or not, until Caserio meets with the media to answer questions about Watson, it will be Culley who is peppered about the lingering status of one of the biggest names in football. It's the GM, not the coach, who should be answering the bulk of questions about Watson's future.

From the outside, it appears the Texans have been in major turmoil both before and since the club hired Caserio and Culley to join embattled club EVP Jack Easterby, highlighted by Watson's trade request. Culley insisted, however, that the transition has been positive. 

"It has been tremendous for me," the 65-year-old first-time head coach said. "The transition has been so good simply because of those two guys. Here is the thing: Nick is the general manager. Nick handles all personnel matters. He handles everything that has to do with personnel on this football team. He and I have conversations about what's going on. We're always consulting every day about what's going on. I'm the head coach. Jack is the vice president of football operations, which is a magnitude of things. He handles scheduling; he handles everything to do in this building. He handles our player engagement ... he handles a multitude of jobs. And with those two guys, me and between those two guys, my transition has been nothing but excellent. And I feel so comfortable knowing that on the left and on the right, I have those two guys. ... I couldn't be more happy to be in the situation I'm in right now because of those two guys."

Related Content

news

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston has agreed to terms with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Team draft rooms set to return for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the league informed clubs they will be allowed in their draft rooms for the 2021 NFL Draft, provided physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are followed, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Bills safety Micah Hyde's pitch to free agents: 'This isn't the old Buffalo ... this is the Josh Allen Buffalo'

Veteran safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ told SiriusXM NFL Radio he'd help make a pitch to free agents to join the Bills, noting that this isn't the same Buffalo team that sat in the cellar much of the previous two decades. 
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to terms on one-year extension

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is staying in Tampa Bay for a bit longer than previously expected. ﻿Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.
news

Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is returning to New England for another go-around. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas restructures contract freeing up more cap space

The New Orleans Saints have restructured wideout Michael Thomas' contract, creating $8.7 million in salary-cap space, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Dak's Deal, What You People Don't Realize and Sarah Thomas

All the latest NFL news and buzz is on tap, plus Ricky Hollywood sits down with the first female official, Sarah Thomas. 
news

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

﻿Younghoe Koo﻿'s redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
news

LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M

Matt Milano and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $44 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The standout linebacker will get $24 million guaranteed. 
news

Panthers OL Taylor Moton signs franchise tender two days after being tagged

Two days after the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him, OL Taylor Moton has already signed the one-year tender, per the NFL's transaction wire.
news

Texans, veteran RB Mark Ingram agree to 1-year deal worth up to $3M

Veteran running back Mark Ingram is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW