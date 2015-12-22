DeSean Jackson looking to knock off former squad

Since Jackson's return from a hamstring injury back in Week 9, Cousins has been 152 of 214 (71 percent) for 1,888 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has scored touchdowns of 56 yards, 63 yards, 28 yards and 77 yards and might be facing his most advantageous defensive situation yet. The Eagles are extremely banged up at corner and do not have the athleticism at the position to keep Jackson from tearing the roof off their defense.