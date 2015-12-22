DeSean Jackson looking to knock off former squad

Around the NFL

The Eagles survived the last disgruntled former employee who came to Philadelphia hell-bent on knocking off Chip Kelly two weeks ago, but with the season on the line they have to do it again.

"Can't get any better than going back to Philly, Saturday night football," Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson said, via CSN Washington. "Let's get it!"

Jackson, who was released from the Eagles back in 2014 under some less than agreeable circumstances, has helped transform this Washington offense in recent weeks and posted a season-best six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bills. In combination with a formidable offensive line and the best offensive line coach in football, Jackson's ability to take the top off opposing defenses has been a godsend for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Since Jackson's return from a hamstring injury back in Week 9, Cousins has been 152 of 214 (71 percent) for 1,888 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has scored touchdowns of 56 yards, 63 yards, 28 yards and 77 yards and might be facing his most advantageous defensive situation yet. The Eagles are extremely banged up at corner and do not have the athleticism at the position to keep Jackson from tearing the roof off their defense.

LeSean McCoy's return was productive but ended up not yielding any scores for the Bills. Will Jackson's be any different? We think so.

The best part about all of this? The stakes are at their absolute highest. If the Eagles win, they have a chance at remaining in the divisional race and making the playoffs. If they lose? It's all over and Jackson could help end that dream.

