Derek Carr, Raiders avoid the unthinkable with dramatic victory

It was an entertaining affair even before the final drive, partly because the Raiders' offense came out with a purpose. Carr (29 of 52, 417 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions) had his best game of the season, evoking memories of 2016, when he emerged as a bona fide star and led Oakland to seven comeback victories. Wideout Amari Cooper, who'd caught just eight passes for 51 yards and no touchdowns over his previous four games, broke out of his slump in a massive way, with 11 receptions for 210 yards, including a pair of first-quarter touchdowns that went for 38 and 45 yards, respectively.