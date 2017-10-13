Niners release veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday they released veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

"NaVorro gave his heart and soul to this team for the last eight years, and for that we are all extremely grateful," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "During that time, NaVorro was a key component of one of the best teams in the league and his passion for the game allowed him to quickly become a favorite of our faithful fans. Thursday evening, Kyle [Shanahan] and I met with NaVorro, and from our conversation it became evident that going in different directions was best for both him and our team. Although NaVorro may be moving on, he will always be looked at as one of the great players to wear the red and gold. We wish him and his family great success."

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.