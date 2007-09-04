Depth Chart Tracker: Some questions remain

By Kenn Ruby
Now that the regular season is upon us, it's clear how most teams aim to use their top players at the key fantasy positions. Some coaches are a little cagey and won't reveal too much, but in most cases it's known how things will look in Week 1. Still, there a few battles that have gone down to the wire and might not be revealed until the first snap.
RUNNING BACKS
Although the Miami Herald continues to report that Ronnie Brown and Jesse Chatman will split carries fairly evenly this season, we're still a little skeptical. Brown, who was rumored to be sharing kick-return duties with Chatman, did not participate in kick-return drills on Sept. 2, which could indicate that he's now considered too valuable to use on special teams. While Chatman could get more carries in 2007 than anyone expected a month ago, he's not a fantasy star waiting to happen. Any owner of Brown might want to to draft Chatman in the last round as insurance, but otherwise it's unlikely he'll have much impact.
LenDale White likely will start against the Jaguars, but Chris Brown will see a lot of action. They combined for 100 yards on 22 carries in the final preseason game, and if one super running back could be made out of White and Brown, he might be a first-round pick. Then again, Tennessee will probably use quarterback Vince Young in short-yardage situations, so neither White nor Brown look like a strong possibility to surprise and get 10 scores this season.
Vernand Morency and Brandon Jackson both returned to practice Sept. 2 and should be available in the opener against the Eagles. Morency will be limited as he missed a month with a sore knee, while Jackson will also not be at full strength due to a concussion he suffered Aug. 26. Noah Herron is out for the season with a knee injury, new no. 3 running back DeShawn Wynn could see a lot of action Sunday.
Kevin Jones was not placed on the PUP list and hasn't even been ruled out for Week 1 (though it's far more likely that he'll need at least a few weeks to get into playing condition). Tatum Bell will start for at least the first month, but with Jones likely back by October, Jones should be shooting up draft lists. T.J. Duckett will be the backup and goal-line back until Jones returns.
Thanks to a strong preseason, rookie Selvin Young surprisingly won the backup job over Cecil Sapp. Sapp, however, backed into the starting fullback job when starter Kyle Johnson didn't make the final cut. Sapp and Mike Bell could both see playing time at tailback due to Young's lack of experience, but Travis Henry is still firmly the starter.
When the Minnesota offense takes the field against the Rams, Chester Taylor will probably be in the backfield. Adrian Peterson saw more action in the preseason, but the Vikings need a veteran running back to go with their shaky passing game. Peterson is a decent mid-round draft pick, but don't expect the moon from him early in 2007.
DeShaun Foster hasn't officially won the job over DeAngelo Williams, but Williams was unable to do enough in the preseason to win the job either. Expect them to split carries early until it's clear which one fits the offense better. Our money is on Williams to eventually be more productive this season.
Word out of Atlanta is that Warrick Dunn will start against the Vikings due to his experience, but Jerious Norwood is more explosive and represents a much bigger upside. Both will see plenty of time this season, depending on the defenses they face.
Rookie Michael Bush was officially placed on the PUP list, and don't be surprised if he's later transferred to IR. Bush will sit at least the first six weeks, and by then Dominic Rhodes will be back from suspension. Unless Rhodes and/or starter LaMont Jordan get hurt during those six weeks, Bush will likely miss the season. Bush can safely be avoided except in very deep keeper leagues, and even then don't expect him to be the running back he was in college.
QUARTERBACKS
One of the biggest surprises last week was when Jacksonville promoted David Garrard to starter and released Byron Leftwich. Not that Garrard didn't earn the chance to go against Tennessee in Week 1, but Leftwich started a lot of games for Jacksonville the last four seasons. Quinn Gray moves up to the backup spot, though the Jaguars are considering bringing in Mark Brunell (Seattle is also interested), who is still popular in Jacksonville. Leftwich, meanwhile, will sit back and wait to see which teams need a veteran signal caller when injuries strike.
Charlie Frye won the starting job as expected, but Derek Anderson, who was rumored to be on the way out of Cleveland, made the team as the top backup (Ken Dorsey was cut instead). The future in Cleveland is clearly Brady Quinn, but he'll hold a clipboard behind Frye and Anderson until he's ready.
All signs point to Daunte Culpepper being under center against Detroit on Sept. 9, but rookie coach Lane Kiffin said it will be a game-time decision between Culpepper and Josh McCown. Meanwhile, JaMarcus Russell does not appear to be close to signing in Oakland, so Andrew Walter is still a Raider.
Although the pecking order in Tampa Bay has been set for a couple of weeks, one cut-day surprise was that the Bucs kept four quarterbacks, including Chris Simms. Still, that situation will probably not last long (what's the use of four quarterbacks?), so don't be surprised to see Simms traded before the season starts.
With the release of Craig Nall, rookie Trent Edwards officially won the backup job in Buffalo. The Bills really like him, so he may get a chance to push J.P. Losman in training camp next year.
Cincinnati acquired Ryan Fitzpatrick from the Rams and subsequently cut Doug Johnson. Fitzpatrick heads into the season opener as Carson Palmer's top backup.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Rumors said Randy Moss would be cut, but that was just wild speculation - he safely made the team. However, his inability to make it onto the practice field could limit him early in the season. Like last year, he's no longer an automatic start every week. Further down the depth chart, Reche Caldwell, last year's top Patriot receiver, didn't survive the final cut. He'll probably be snapped up quickly, but he's unlikely to make anywhere near the fantasy impact he made in 2006.
Torry Holt's knee continues to be a concern. He'll start against Carolina, but Drew Bennett is looking better and better as a fantasy pick. Bennett will already be the No. 3 receiver in St. Louis and the red-zone favorite, but if Holt misses any time this year, Bennett's value could skyrocket.
Tampa Bay has a deep receiving corps, but unfortunately none of its receivers - other than starter Joey Galloway - distinguished themselves enough to win a starting a job. Consequently, David Boston, Maurice Stovall, Ike Hilliard and Michael Clayton will start the season as a "flanker by committee." While one of them could separate himself from the pack at some point, none of the quartet makes a very good fantasy pick.
Although D.J. Hackett will join Deion Branch in the starting lineup against the Buccaneers, he could lose snaps to third receiver Nate Burleson, who impressed coaches in training camp. Then again, the Seahawks said the same thing last year and Burleson was a complete bust. The positive statements about Burleson could just be a way to motivate Hackett, who hasn't looked strong this summer.
Calvin Johnson hasn't earned a starting role yet, but the Lions still expect big things from him. He should overtake starter Mike Furrey before long, and within a year or two he might be one of the top fantasy receivers in the league.
Demetrius Williams had a 59-yard touchdown catch in the final preseason game and is a nice sleeper. He's still the No. 3 receiver but could quickly supplant starter Mark Clayton, who is still nursing a sprained ankle.
