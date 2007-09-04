Depth Chart Tracker: Some questions remain

Although the Miami Herald continues to report that Ronnie Brown and Jesse Chatman will split carries fairly evenly this season, we're still a little skeptical. Brown, who was rumored to be sharing kick-return duties with Chatman, did not participate in kick-return drills on Sept. 2, which could indicate that he's now considered too valuable to use on special teams. While Chatman could get more carries in 2007 than anyone expected a month ago, he's not a fantasy star waiting to happen. Any owner of Brown might want to to draft Chatman in the last round as insurance, but otherwise it's unlikely he'll have much impact.