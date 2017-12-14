Denver Broncos expected to retain Vance Joseph

"At this point, the Broncos brass, especially John Elway and Joe Ellis, do want to make it work with Vance Joseph," Rapoport said. "They know -- Elway and Ellis -- the quarterback situation here. They are very well aware of how little chance that the offense has. That being said, Vance Joseph knows there are things he needs to improve on for next year. He has vowed to do that ... and I know that is one message he's delivered to those in charge in Denver."