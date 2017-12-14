Around the NFL

Denver Broncos expected to retain Vance Joseph

Published: Dec 14, 2017 at 07:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Thursday Night Football features two head coaches standing on shaky soil. Will the results of the final TNF game of the season between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts cause the ground to crumble beneath Vance Joseph or Chuck Pagano?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the expectation is Joseph returns to Denver for 2018, according to several sources informed of the Broncos' thinking.

Rapoport added that the vote of confidence for Joseph comes with a caveat: The team brass will be monitoring how the club competes to close the season.

Sunday's shutout win over the New York Jets to avoid a ninth-straight loss appears to have given Joseph and his staff some reprieve after a rocky middle of the season.

"At this point, the Broncos brass, especially John Elway and Joe Ellis, do want to make it work with Vance Joseph," Rapoport said. "They know -- Elway and Ellis -- the quarterback situation here. They are very well aware of how little chance that the offense has. That being said, Vance Joseph knows there are things he needs to improve on for next year. He has vowed to do that ... and I know that is one message he's delivered to those in charge in Denver."

While it sounds like barring a meltdown, Joseph will get a second year in Denver, things aren't so rosy in Indianapolis.

Chuck Pagano admitted this week that everyone is on a one-day contract. In his sixth year in Indy, the coach knew coming into the season he could be out if things went sour, per Rapoport.

At 3-10 entering Thursday night, Pagano is staring at his third-straight season out of the playoffs. Without Andrew Luck to keep the Colts above water, the ship has slowly sunk in Indy.

Colts owner Jim Irsay told Rapoport at the owners' meeting on Wednesday that he plans to sit down with general manager Chris Ballard after the season to make a decision on the coaching staff.

"Right now, I don't have anything new one way or the other to report on," Irsay told Rapoport.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Jamaal Williams embraces 'new beginning' in Detroit alongside D'Andre Swift

Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start. 
news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

NFL unable to confirm alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL said Thursday that it was unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.
news

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph feels 'extremely fortunate' about discovery of foot injury

A foot injury discovered during a routine physical may have altered Kyle Rudolph's offseason, but the Giants TE recently said he's glad the issue was detected and resolved at the time that it was.
news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
news

Chargers CB Chris Harris: Derwin James' return 'going to be an issue' for opponents

It's been so long since Derwin James zoomed around the Chargers' secondary that his return in 2021 has flown under the radar. Chargers teammates haven't forgotten.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign kicker Sam Sloman to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding former Rams and Titans kicker ﻿Sam Sloman﻿, the team announced Thursday.
news

Carson Wentz: 'I really feel like I have a new passion for the game' in Indianapolis

Quarterback Carson Wentz gets to start anew in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts following an offseason trade. Can the former Eagles quarterback return to his '17 Pro Bowl form? 
news

WR John Taylor, LB Patrick Willis to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers, along with the York family, announced Wednesday that wide receiver John Taylor and linebacker Patrick Willis would be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW