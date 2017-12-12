Pagano on possible firing: You can't worry about it

Chuck Pagano knows.

He knows he's likely coaching his final three games in charge of the Indianapolis Colts. He knows the 3-10 record is not good enough. And he knows everyone is talking about him getting fired. He just isn't interested in dwelling on it.

"You know what you got into," Pagano said Monday, via Stephen Hold of the Indy Star. "It's all I've known forever. The shelf life for these jobs is not long. So you embrace every single opportunity, every single day, every single game. To get to go to practice with these guys and grind and work and compete and go play games, it's a blessing. You can't sit and worry about it.

"I'm good."

Pagano is one of several coaches on the hot seat down the stretch of the season. Sunday's bungling of clock management during the blizzard in Buffalo didn't help his cause.

Pagano has been buried in the past only to survive to coach another day. Until told he's no longer welcome, he'll keep doing his job.

"It's perspective," Pagano said. "As long as you're on this side of the dirt, you're not guaranteed anything. You know that. We're all on 1-day contracts. We've said it a million times. That's what it is. You're not guaranteed anything. You get today and we're going to go after today like no other day. And when we get tomorrow, we're going to do the same thing.

"Control what you can control. Whatever happens, happens."

Pagano controls three more games. Then we'll find out if the only year under .500 in six seasons in Indy is his last.