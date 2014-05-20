Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears make list of best NFL offseasons

The Jetsseemingly did it all this offseason, acquiring a QB1 (maybe), RB1 (although not 2K) and WR1 (debatable) this offseason. OK, so if Eric Decker isn't a true No. 1, he represents a serious upgrade to a passing game that, all of a sudden, doesn't look so willowish. In fact, "Willow" was easier to watch than this team's pass offense last season, and that's saying something. GM John Idzik made sure the club added a tight end in the great college marketplace (Jace Amaro, a big target with viable if not top-end speed), as well as two more receivers in Round 4. As far as the RB1, Chris Johnson's best days might be behind him, but that doesn't mean he can't rush for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns. That's all this team needs from him if Geno Smith steps it up this season. And if Smith doesn't, the Jets can always insert newcomer Michael Vick into the lineup. What about the defense, you ask? It's gotten much younger the past couple of years.