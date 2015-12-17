Denard Robinson leads list of Week 15 fantasy sleepers

At this point, you're just trying to get a piece of the white hot Russell Wilson. While the spotlight is rightfully on Doug Baldwin, and even extending over to Tyler Lockett, on the other end of those Wilson heaters, Kearse came out of this four game stretch with one two-touchdown game, and another with 7-74. Of course, those two did sandwich a zero catch game in Week 13, so you know this is as volatile a play as there is. But if you need the upside in a deeper league, the Seahawks should continue their aerial assault against the Browns on Sunday. Kearse should find himself on the receiving end of some quality passes in that spot, and he played the most snaps of any Seahawks receiver over the last four games.