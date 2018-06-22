Around the NFL

DeMarcus Ware praises Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb

Published: Jun 22, 2018 at 03:44 AM
Herbie Teope

DeMarcus Ware had a close look at Denver Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb in recent weeks.

Ware served as a pass-rush consultant for the Broncos during the offseason, and he shared his thoughts on the fifth-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft during a recent interview with the Talk of Fame Sports Network's podcast.

Chubb commanded high praise from Ware, who believes the Broncos secured an ideal complementary player to outside linebacker Von Miller.

"The attributes that he really brings to the game -- stopping the run and being able to be that strong-side guy for Von -- that's what you need," Ware said in the interview. "They have that tag team again."

Having an effective one-two punch off the edges served the Broncos well during Ware's three seasons in Denver (2014-16).

With Ware holding down the strong side and Miller the weak side, the Broncos' sack totals ranked ninth in the league in 2014 (41), first in 2015 (52) and third in 2016 (42).

But after Ware's retirement following the 2016 season, the Broncos struggled to find a player to man the strong side in 2017, dropping to 22nd in the league with 22 sacks as Shane Ray dealt with a wrist injury.

"Shane, he had the opportunity, but he was hurt," Ware told the radio hosts. "And so he couldn't be that power guy on the other side."

Ware, who finished his 12-year playing career with 138.5 career sacks to rank eighth all-time in league history, pointed out the 6-foot-4, 269-pound Chubb should fill the void as the power rusher.

Chubb will have plenty of opportunities to draw first-team defensive repetitions in training camp when considering Ray was scheduled to undergo another wrist surgery in early June.

Should Chubb deliver, Ware thinks the rookie could eventually follow in his footsteps as an elite pass rusher.

"You know the thing is he can be," Ware said in the podcast. "He's one of those guys who's mature, he listens, and that's what you want from a young guy. Because some of them come in very arrogant, saying, 'OK, I'm in the league now.' But for me, he has that, 'I just arrived' mentality. 'What do I need to do to deliver?'"

