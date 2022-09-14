With Keenan Allen sidelined, journeyman DeAndre Carter deftly fulfilling promise made to late brother

Kaylan had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (a disease associated with an enlarged heart), and he spent two months in a coma at the hospital before he died.

"It's difficult," Carter said. "Hardest thing I've ever been through in my life. It's difficult. We were real close. I felt like I lost my best friend, and I didn't know where to go next. I threw myself into football and school, trying to keep my mind off of it."

During the time Kaylan was in a coma, DeAndre Carter was in fall camp as a junior at Sacramento State. He went to visit his younger brother in the hospital, knowing it might be the last time he ever saw him.