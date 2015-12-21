Deep dive: RB, WR handcuffs for fantasy Super Bowl

We're closing in on the end, so I've turned my main article highlighting the top waiver wire targets into a spotlight on some matchup-based plays to target on waivers. Given the amount of injuries we've seen this season, that turns the Deep Dive into "handcuff central," more or less. Most of the players below will need something to change to get their opportunity to truly produce in fantasy, such as an injury to someone ahead of them on the depth chart. And while we never wish injury on a player, it's a fact of fantasy and real football that injuries happen, and teams need to be prepared to fill the void. Seeing as I've been writing about most of these guys for weeks, I'm cutting down on the analysis and just listing these names in an easier to digest fashion. In the end, this will save all of us time, so we all win, right?
Anyway, let's move on to the "Deep Dive" waiver wire targets for Week 16.
Running backs
» Brandon Bolden, Patriots: #Belitricks loom, but he still appears to be the favorite for early-down work.
» Joey Iosefa, Patriots: A bruising runner who could see goal-line work, but Steven Jackson's arrival should be monitored.
» Jordan Todman, Steelers:DeAngelo Williams' handcuff.
» Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals: Owners who had a heart attack on Sunday night when David Johnson went into the locker room to have his knee looked at (he was fine) NEED to own Williams.
» Mike Gillislee, Bills: Likely joins Karlos Williams in an RBBC if LeSean McCoy (knee) misses time.
» Donald Brown, Chargers: Totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage last week. Melvin Gordon has been meh and is having an MRI on his sore knee this week)
» Jay Ajayi, Dolphins: The team seems to hate Lamar Miller, and could want to see more of Ajayi before the season's end.
» Dan Herron, Colts:Frank Gore's handcuff.
» Robert Turbin, Cowboys:Darren McFadden's handcuff.
» Terrance West, Ravens: Stealing touches from Buck Allen on the reg, also his handcuff.
» Travaris Cadet, 49ers:Shaun Draughn's backup, if starting a 49er is your sort of thing.
» Kendall Gaskins, 49ers: The PPR version of what I just wrote above.
Wide receivers
» J.J. Nelson, Cardinals: Handcuff for Michael Floyd/John Brown/Larry Fitzgerald.
» Jared Abbrederis, Packers: [Insert Davante Adams drop joke here]. And Aaron Rodgers is lobbying for him to get more snaps.
» Adam Humphries, Buccaneers: Could emerge as the No. 2 wideout opposite Mike Evans.
» Kenny Britt, Rams: A boom-or-bust deep threat for the potentially revitalized Rams offense with Case Keenum under center and new offensive coordinator.
» Albert Wilson, Chiefs: The Chiefs play the Browns next week, who have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.
» DeVante Parker, Dolphins: His talent might be able to trump how terrible this offense is playing.
» Dontrelle Inman, Chargers: Someone has to catch passes for the Chargers other than Antonio Gates and Danny Woodhead.
Tight ends
» Zach Miller, Bears: Could become even more heavily involved if Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) misses time.
» Ed Dickson, Panthers:Greg Olsen could see some rest as the Panthers have the playoffs locked up.
» Ryan Griffin, Texans: Been involved more, but Brandon Weeden is now potentially leading the offense.
» Maxx Williams, Ravens:Crockett Gillmore is still injured, the team might want their rookie to develop.
» Jared Cook, Rams: If you like living on the edge, starting Jared Cook is for you!
-- Alex Gelhar is a fantasy football writer and editor for NFL.com, and the producer of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast. Chat with him about movies or ask him for fantasy advice on Twitter @AlexGelhar.