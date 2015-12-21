Deep dive: RB, WR handcuffs for fantasy Super Bowl

We're closing in on the end, so I've turned my main article highlighting the top waiver wire targets into a spotlight on some matchup-based plays to target on waivers. Given the amount of injuries we've seen this season, that turns the Deep Dive into "handcuff central," more or less. Most of the players below will need something to change to get their opportunity to truly produce in fantasy, such as an injury to someone ahead of them on the depth chart. And while we never wish injury on a player, it's a fact of fantasy and real football that injuries happen, and teams need to be prepared to fill the void. Seeing as I've been writing about most of these guys for weeks, I'm cutting down on the analysis and just listing these names in an easier to digest fashion. In the end, this will save all of us time, so we all win, right?