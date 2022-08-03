Deebo Samuel on working out 49ers extension: 'What changed was the communication'

Having established himself as a burgeoning talent in an impressive 2019 rookie season, Samuel flashed more brilliance here and there during an injury-shortened 2020 campaign. It was in 2021 that he truly broke out, as his All-Pro campaign saw him haul in 77 catches for 1,405 yards while adding 365 rushing yards with 14 total touchdowns.

Samuel ended his third season with 136 touches, including 59 carries as he was used as a "wideback" in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

There was talk that Samuel was unhappy with how Shanahan was using him. Samuel vociferously denied that on Tuesday.

"That is false," the former second-round pick said. "There was a lot of things that came out that I wanted to speak on, but at the end of the day, I wasn't allowed to. So, you can turn on the tape, go back to the Cowboys [playoff] game, it kind of shows what kind of player I am. And also, you can go turn on the Pro Bowl tape and what I said about being a wideback, I don't mind doing whatever it takes for this team to win."

As for the improved communication that led to an extension getting worked out, Samuel didn't go into all that much detail.

"We just started communicating better and then at the end of the day we figured things out," he said.

Given the opportunity to clear up any problems he had between himself and the organization, Samuel once more kept it simple and without much detail.

"At the end of the day, like I said, it was a business and we figured it out and we got everything done," he said.

Indeed, business has been taken care of and it's time for Samuel, who was previously a training camp hold-in, to get back to being one of the NFL's elite playmakers. And to clear one thing up, that means whether it's receiving or rushing, Samuel is ready to go.