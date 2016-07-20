DeAngelo Williams: I'm glad Patriots have problems

That likely won't be an option for the Steelers anyway, who get their first crack at the Patriots on Oct. 23 at Heinz Field -- long after Brady returns from his four-game suspension for his alleged role in the Deflategate mess. Williams missed his second chance to play New England in 2015 after hurting his ankle in the playoffs. The Steelers lost to the Denver Broncos, who ended up beating the Patriots in the AFC title game en route to winning Super Bowl.