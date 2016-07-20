DeAngelo Williams: I'm glad Patriots have problems

Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams has his own problems to deal with, so he doesn't mind dabbling in a little schadenfreude when it comes to the Patriots.
"I am glad they got problems. I don't care," Williams told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Everybody has their problems, and I am glad they have theirs."
That likely won't be an option for the Steelers anyway, who get their first crack at the Patriots on Oct. 23 at Heinz Field -- long after Brady returns from his four-game suspension for his alleged role in the Deflategate mess. Williams missed his second chance to play New England in 2015 after hurting his ankle in the playoffs. The Steelers lost to the Denver Broncos, who ended up beating the Patriots in the AFC title game en route to winning Super Bowl.
Count Williams among those who wish it had gone differently -- and it might have if the Steelers had a healthy backup for Le'Veon Bell. Over Pittsburgh's final seven meaningful games of the regular season, Williams racked up 589 yards and eight touchdowns. He added another 287 receiving yards.
Their regular-season matchup in late October could be a preview of more fireworks to come. Even as both teams get older, there are no two safer bets to win the AFC in 2016. Williams has the chance to hand deliver New England some more problems.