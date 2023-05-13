DC Steve Wilks aims to build on success of 49ers defense, excited for Javon Kinlaw, Drake Jackson  

"Kinlaw has just been tremendous this year," Wilks told reporters on Friday. "I mean, the day that I came in on my interview, he was working out. He has not missed a single day of offseason training. I'm excited to see exactly where he is going to be."

Not only has Kinlaw dedicated extra time to proving himself this year, but so has 2022 second-round defensive end Drake Jackson, according to Wilks.

"The same thing with Drake," Wilks said. "Drake has been here all summer, working out, all spring, rather, doing the things he needs to do to improve. His gain, he's gained a lot of weight. He's in there with (defensive line coach Kris) Kocurek. I'm just excited to see exactly what he's going to do and how he is going to progress in his second year."

Jackson recorded three sacks with 14 tackles and an interception during his rookie year, but he was not perfect. Wilks says he saw "a lot of inconsistency" when looking back at the tape. However, there is still a lot of promise to get him ready for this year.

"I saw a lot of talent, a lot of skill set, but someone that needs to -- as I just talked about -- get a little stronger, get a little bigger, and he's working hard," said Wilks. "I'm looking forward to him once again, in taking that sophomore leap."