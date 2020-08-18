Around the NFL

David Njoku wants to be with Cleveland Browns 'long term'

Published: Aug 18, 2020 at 02:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

David Njoku's quiet 2019 morphed into a busy 2020 in March when his team signed the premier free agent at his position.

The Browns then doubled down on that move by drafting Florida Atlantic standout Harrison Bryant in April.

Hello, competition.

Njoku's representation responded by requesting a trade, but with little market for a decent return and even less desire on the part of the Browns to move Njoku, time and a discussion with team leadership proved to the tight end that his best place would continue to be Cleveland -- for now.

"I'd rather not go into it," Njoku said when speaking to reporters for the first time since his trade request. "I understand where I am right now. I'm a Cleveland Brown and I just want to leave it like that."

Despite his clear request to avoid discussing his offseason drama, those asking the questions wouldn't let Njoku off that easy.

"Let me take you back to my rookie year," Njoku said when asked about his seemingly new excitement to be in Cleveland. "We struggled, we went 0-16, it was tough. Fast forward to now, I just feel like it's in my best interest to stay here for the time being and try to contribute in any way that I can to help the team win and succeed. I'm here, I'm excited to be here and I'm ready to win."

Winning very well could be in Njoku's future. A year ago, it was guaranteed by most anyone you might ask. Instead, a season-opening blowout loss to the Titans was a big bump in what was supposed to be a long road, and Njoku's journey was cut shorter than anyone could have expected a week later in New York.

Streaking across the middle toward the home sideline at MetLife Stadium, Njoku leapt for a pass, was undercut by a defender, tumbled head over heels and extended his arm to brace his fall. The tight end landed on his outstretched hand and his head, breaking his wrist and suffering a concussion.

He didn't see the field again until Week 14, and was iced out of action in Weeks 15 and 16 before playing but failing to receive a target in Week 17.

Things should be different in 2020 in new head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense, which utilizes two tight end sets and is set up well with Njoku and Austin Hooper. The new competition might help push Njoku to reach his potential, which has always been rather high thanks to his incredible athleticism.

He'll also likely benefit from playing under a coaching staff that wants to see him on the field when available.

"Two tight end sets in his offenses [are] very frequent and I believe Austin and I have talent that not many tight ends have," Njoku said. "I'm excited to finally play again. Mind you, I also got hurt last year for potentially the whole season, dealing with some extracurricular confrontations but I'm just really excited to start playing again with my teammates, they're great."

Cleveland picked up Njoku's fifth-year option in the spring, meaning he's under team control through 2021, giving him two seasons to maximize his production in Stefanski's offense. It worked out pretty well for Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. in 2019.

With Hooper under a lucrative, four-year deal, Njoku will have to play his way to an extension with the Browns. But for now, he's in Cleveland, where he said Tuesday he wants to be "long term."

Related Content

General view of the interior of Gillette Stadium from an elevated position during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans won, 20-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Patriots announce no fans at Gillette Stadium through end of September

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots announced that the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 and the Sept. 27 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders will have not have fans in attendance.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
news

Cordarrelle Patterson sees 'whole new player' in Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is receiving high praise from his teammates. Why running back Cordarrelle Patterson says he looks like a whole new player.
Drew Pearson, Tom Flores selected as finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
news

Drew Pearson, Tom Flores selected as finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Cowboys great Drew Pearson and former Raiders coach Tom Flores have been selected as the senior and coach finalists, respectively, for the Class of 2021.
New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Saints' Andrus Peat suffers broken thumb, timetable to return unclear

The New Orleans Saints offensive line has took a huge hit. Left guard Andrus Peat suffered a broken thumb, Ian Rapoport reported.
Fans watch the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs play in Nissan Stadium during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
news

Titans' home opener will be held without fans

The Tennessee Titans' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Artie Burns is done for the season. A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins are not practicing. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season

Detroit Lions former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson ended his rookie campaign on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The issue continues to linger months later.
Mike McCarthy: Gerald McCoy's injury 'makes you sick on a personal level'
news

Mike McCarthy: Gerald McCoy's injury 'makes you sick on a personal level'

Gerald McCoy went down in a heap during the early portion of Cowboys practice on Monday holding his right leg. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy had a guttural reaction to seeing the injury in the first padded practice.
Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1
news

Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles have hope injured defensive linemen Derek Barnett (ankle) and Javon Hargrave (pectoral) are back for the start of the regular season.
Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice
news

Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice

New York Jets rookie LT Mekhi Becton's presence is being felt on both sides of the ball after the first padded practice of training camp.
Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor
news

Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor was a surprise first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft, but rookie wideout is making an impression after the first padded practice of training camp.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL