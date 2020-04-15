David Johnson passes physical; trade official soon

Hopkins was sent last month to Arizona along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection. The trade was stunning and landed the young Cardinals an immediate playmaker, filling the team's need for a receiver, and also relieved Arizona of the regrettable contract to which it signed Johnson in 2018. Houston, meanwhile, parted with Hopkins in order to acquire a running back and a few picks after Bill O'Brien's flurry of trades in the last year cleaned out their stock of selections.