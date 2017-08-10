Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris on life behind Ezekiel Elliott

While they share a draft slot, McFadden's career began under much shakier circumstances than his young teammate's did last year. Elliott's entry to the NFL -- Dallas' 13-3 campaign of 2016 -- was eased by one of the best offensive lines in the league. McFadden's rookie year was spent on a 5-11 Raiders team marred by the contentious, late-September firing of head coach Lane Kiffin. Through seven injury-plagued seasons in Oakland, McFadden topped 1,000 yards just once in 2010 -- only matching that feat again when he left for the Cowboys and their powerful line. Still, McFadden said he tries not think too much about how things could have been different.