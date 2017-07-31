No decision on Ezekiel Elliott expected this week

A panel of independent advisers are reviewing the Ezekiel Elliott case and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is waiting for their work to be complete before making a decision on potential discipline, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source informed of the process.

The four independent advisers, which Goodell is allowed to consult under the terms of the NFL's personal conduct policy, were present when Elliott met with league officials in New York earlier this month, Pelissero added.

"The personal conduct policy has a clause in it that allows Commissioner Roger Goodell or whoever the disciplinary officer is to consult expert and independent advisers as part of the disciplinary process," Pelissero told Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live on Monday. "What I was told today is that there was a panel of four who were in on the hearing, the meeting rather, with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, which occurred in the past few weeks."

The personal conduct policy specifically states that "to assist in evaluating a potential violation, expert and independent advisors may be consulted by the disciplinary officer, the Commissioner, and others as needed. Such advisors may include former players and others with appropriate backgrounds and experience in law enforcement, academia, judicial and public service, mental health, and persons with other specialized subject matter expertise. Any experts or advisors consulted in this respect may provide advice and counsel or testimony as appropriate, but will not make any disciplinary determinations."

Pelissero stressed there is no firm timeline for a potential disciplinary decision by Goodell other than it's expected to come before the start of the regular season.

"So where we stand is Commissioner Goodell is waiting for the opinions of those expert advisers to be done, for them to complete their work, let the NFL know what they think. Until that work is done, until they make it known to the NFL what they believe should be done in this case, there will be no decision. Nothing is anticipated in terms of a decision on Zeke Elliott this week, still anticipated, Andrew, before the season, which of course is something the Dallas Cowboys are hoping will happen."

The NFL has conducted a year-long investigation into multiple incidents involving Elliott, including a domestic violence accusation made against him by a woman identifying herself as his former girlfriend to authorities.

Elliott, 22, has denied the domestic violence accusations.

Elliott is entering his second NFL season with the Cowboys after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. The Cowboys opened training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 24.