Ezekiel Elliott recently met with NFL regarding probe

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL officials within the last month regarding the league's year-long investigation into multiple incidents involving the Dallas running back.

"They have had their hearing and they have had all of the responses. Everything's in place to make a decision," Jones said after Saturday's training camp practice, per the team's official website. "I think anything is discretionary. At any time you can ask for more meetings, whether it's the league or whether it's Zeke."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on July 21 the investigatory part of the process is nearing completion and the league has shared its findings with the NFL Players Association, Elliott and his representatives. It remains unclear whether Elliott will be suspended or otherwise disciplined. The report the NFL sent to the NFLPA made no recommendation on potential discipline, according to two people who have seen it.

The NFL launched its investigation after a woman claiming to be Elliott's ex-girlfriend accused him of assault in a report filed with Columbus, Ohio, police in July 2016. NFL investigators interviewed Elliott in October as part of their probe. Elliott and the NFLPA turned over phone records and documents related to the case to the league in May.

The woman told police Elliott abused her on five separate occasions from July 17-22, 2016, according to the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office. He was never arrested and prosecutors declined to charge Elliott, citing conflicting and inconsistent information.

Elliott, 22, has denied the domestic violence accusations.

In another incident, Elliott was seen in videos and photos pulling down a woman's shirt and exposing her breast on the roof of a Dallas bar during a St. Patrick's Day parade in March. He also is appealing a misdemeanor traffic conviction after he was pulled over for allegedly driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone in April.

On July 16, Elliott was involved in an incident at a Dallas bar that initially sparked an assault investigation before Dallas police suspended their probe. That incident, however, is not part of the NFL's probe into the prior assault allegations, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Rapoport and Pelissero.

Elliott is entering his second NFL season with the Cowboys after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie. The Cowboys opened training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 24.