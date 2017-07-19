Probe into incident involving Ezekiel Elliott suspended

The Dallas Police Dept. has suspended its investigation into an incident at a Dallas bar on Sunday night involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"The assault offense that occurred on July 16th at the Clutch Bar located at 2520 Cedar Springs Road has been suspended due to the lack of a complaint," Dallas Police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez wrote in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday. "Dallas detectives made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not been able to make contact. To date no witnesses have come forward to provide any additional information about this incident."

Elliott was not arrested and police did not name Elliott or anyone else as suspects in the alleged assault. Elliott's exact involvement in the incident remains unconfirmed by authorities. Although the investigation has been suspended, Dallas police could still reopen their probe. In addition, an NFL spokesman told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the league is still looking into the matter.

Rebecca Lopez of WFAA-TV in Dallas first reported the development.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday that he spoke to Elliott about the incident, but declined to offer specifics on their conversation.

"As you well know, because of his style and personality, it's like a rock star wherever he goes in terms of attention," Jones said, via Rob Phillips of the team's official website. "Anybody that's experienced that knows that takes getting used to. You have to learn many aspects of that. Certainly, Zeke is evolving and being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media the way it is today."

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he plans to talk to Elliott about what happened on Friday.

"I don't want to make any comment on the situation. We're still gathering information on what that situation was," Garrett said, per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The incident comes amid the NFL's ongoing investigation into domestic violence accusations made against him by Elliott's now former girlfriend last year. Elliott, 21, has denied the accusations and prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against Elliott. He remains subject to possible NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

In addition, Elliott was convicted of a misdemeanor Texas traffic violation last week after he was pulled over for allegedly driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. Elliott is appealing the conviction.

Elliott is entering his second NFL season with the Cowboys after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie.