Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 26, 2020 01:07 PM

Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday that he and his family were racially profiled at a Florence, S.C., Chipotle and later asked to leave the restaurant.

Leonard said toward the end of their meal he and his group were approached by the manager of the restaurant.

"He came up with a terrible attitude, asking us did we have a problem," Leonard said in a video posted to Instagram. "So, we're all lost, trying to figure out what's going on. He said that a White guy said we were verbally abusing him, talking trash to him. It was basically a lie. We basically got kicked out of Chipotle because of that. And they said they were going to call the police, or they wanted to call the police on us. That's what being Black in America is right now."

In a statement first reported by The Athletic, Chipotle chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said the incident currently is under investigation and the manager has been suspended.

"We are currently investigating the incident involving Darius Leonard in Florence, South Carolina," Niccol said. We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have suspended our manager while we conduct a thorough investigation. I've personally talked with Darius and I'm committed to ensuring the appropriate action is taken once the investigation concludes."

Leonard said Friday on ESPN's First Take that he still was in "complete shock" over the incident, and he wondered what would have happened if he was someone who did not have his platform as a professional athlete.

"That's something that I think about. That's why I said something," Leonard said. "I didn't say something for attention. I didn't say something to try to get money or anything. Me being a professional Black athlete, I was using my platform to show that no matter who you are in America things are still getting said, you're getting mistreated. And for me, I'm definitely trying to promote change. And if that's what I had to do to promote change with all of the backlash and everything I'm getting for stepping out and holding the manager and Chipotle accountable, then you know that's something I'm going to stand for, that's the heat I'm going to take."

Leonard said that he wants to see Chipotle "take a step forward and to change instead of just apologizing."

"Talking to the CEO last night and as I told him, 'You cannot just say that you're apologizing because you're apologizing because you had to,'" Leonard said. "I want you to do things that you do not have to do. I want you to give out a statement, do more diverse programs showing that you're doing a step forward into change, don't just do things for the public eye to say that we said this or we fired the manager. Just firing the manager is not going to do everything. What you need to do is go out and continue to show in a diverse community that that's not who we are. And that's what I want them to do. I want them to step up and take a step forward and to change instead of just apologizing."

The Colts released the following statement on the incident:

"Darius's experience demonstrates the struggle so many Black Americans and people of color face every day. It also demonstrates why we need serious action from our government leaders, law enforcement, businesses, and everyday Americans to end systemic racism and injustice and to continue this important dialogue on how to inspire positive change in our country."

Leonard, who will be in his third season with the Colts this fall, said in the video Thursday that the incident was "very disrespectful."

"We're talking about Black Lives Matter, and for the guy to look at us and lie and laugh in our face as we walk out, and the manager comes up and just basically kick us out of Chipotle, and we felt it was very disrespectful," Leonard said.

"That's the White privilege that we are talking about. There's no Black guy ... can sit there and eat peacefully without being racially profiled.

"And we know that if that manager would have called the cops right then and there, we know what would have went down," Leonard continued. "And it's wrong in America. And y'all wonder why all the protests and all that is going on right now. We are tired of this. We are tired of it. And y'all White people don't understand what we go through. This is very frustrating. Very frustrating. And y'all don't feel our damn pain. If y'all sit in our damn shoes for one day, and just walk outside and really feel what we go through, y'all would understand something. Some of y'all you need to understand that we're not just saying Black lives are the only thing that matter. What we're saying is we want to be treated equally. Just go sit down in public, just sit down and eat without being bothered. That's the (expletive) that we're talking about. Y'all got it made. We don't, and I'm tired of it."

Leonard made the Pro Bowl last season and was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 when he also won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Related Content

New England to air roundtable special of Patriots All Access
news

New England to air roundtable special of Patriots All Access

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which airs Friday.
49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a long-term contract between franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets
news

Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets

Adam Gase isn't interested in discussing the Jamal Adams situation publicly. The New York Jets coach told reporters Friday in a conference call that he's keeping all discussions about the star safety's trade request in-house.  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley stretches with teammates during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lake Forest, Ill.
news

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Bears' offense. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp. The man who WRs coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in 2020? Riley Ridley.
Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts
news

Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins need Dwayne Haskins to take the next step in his second season, and senior executive Doug Williams believes he has tools to make a leap.
Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley trailblazing the passing attack and the offseason additions of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, Matt Ryan thinks the Falcons' offense is as talented as the 2012 squad's that almost reached the Super Bowl.
Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'
news

Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position. The third-year running back turned in his best season in 2019, tying for the NFL lead in touchdowns (19) and rushing for 1,084 yards.
NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled
news

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL