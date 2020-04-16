Daniel Jeremiah tackles questions ahead of 2020 draft

"If you look over the last several years, that second, third round receiver group has arguably been better than the first round group. The challenge in scouting the position is that it's almost like two different games with college and the NFL in terms of what route you're asked to run which are very limited at the college level...it's very limited in terms of what they ask them to do," Jeremiah said. "So, now when you bring them to the NFL, you're asking them to get off press coverage, you're asking them to think on the move, you're asking them to run a lot of routes they've never run before. There's a lot of adjustment there but I give the NFL because I think the last couple years, we're seeing the NFL be a little smarter with the transition period for these guys ... simplifying it a little bit while they're young before they can grow and evolve into everything you want them to do."