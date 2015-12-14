Dan Quinn: Falcons' loss was 'unacceptable'

The consensus is that Quinn is still a good coach and a good guy, and that it's going to take a little longer than people hoped to turn this team around. The Falcons certainly aren't making the playoffs in 2015 and will have to make the best of a mid-round draft pick thanks to their white-hot start on the season. The most pressing issue might be reinvigorating the core players like Jones and Ryan, who are going to have to eventually carry Quinn out of this mess.