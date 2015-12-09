Dalton or Roethlisberger in the fantasy playoffs?

If you own two of the season's best fantasy defenses it makes sense if you're stressing about which one to start in Week 14. Denver's defense is the NFL's No. 1 total defense (284.7 total ypg), lead the league in sacks (41), are the only team in the NFL to hold all of its opponents to under 30 points in every game this season and lead the league with five defensive touchdowns. The unit is also the only team in the league to not allow a 300-yard passer this season. So the Broncos seem like a no brainer for fantasy this week, right? Consider the opposing team, the Oakland Raiders. The last time these two teams met back in Week 5, Denver posted 20 fantasy points with four sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery. Since then though, the Raiders offense has been firing thanks to the strong play from Derek Carr (although he threw three interceptions against the Chiefs last week).