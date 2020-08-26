Dallas Goedert: Eagles can cause 'nightmares for defensive coordinators'

In the past two years, the Eagles planned to mash opponents with two-tight end sets. With Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert back for Year 3 together, that strategy should bear fruit once again.

"We can get mismatches on the field no matter what," Goedert said, via the team's official website. "If they play base (personnel), it's either going to be a safety and a linebacker on us or if we get both safeties (in coverage), the running back gets a linebacker (in a matchup) and there's nobody deep for DeSean (Jackson, wide receiver), so being able to have us both, if they put in nickel (an extra cornerback), we can run the ball. And then they're short in the run game. There are so many different things that we can do, so many things that both of us bring to the table and we can cause a little bit of nightmares for defensive coordinators."

Last year, Goedert compiled 607 yards and five TDs in 15 games, while Ertz earned 916 yards and six scores in 15 tilts. With a receiver corps gutted by injury, the tight ends were the Eagles' top two leading pass-catchers in 2019, with running back Miles Sanders coming in third.

With the return of Ertz and Goedert, combined with Jackson coming back from injury and first-round pick Jalen Reagor expected to play a big role, the Eagles' passing offense is shaping up as one that can burn you deep with receivers and pound you underneath with tight ends.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun, no doubt," Goedert said, who has dealt with a hairline fracture in his thumb this training camp.

Both Ertz and Goedert are in line for contract extensions in the near future. The third-year pro, however, isn't fretting his snaps getting curtailed by Ertz's presence.

"Whatever they ask, I'm fine with that," Goedert said. "I've said that from Day 1. It's about winning football games. Of course, you'd like to be targeted all the time, but that's not realistic. You just want to do your part."