Dallas Goedert: Eagles can cause 'nightmares for defensive coordinators'

Published: Aug 26, 2020 at 09:05 AM
In the past two years, the Eagles planned to mash opponents with two-tight end sets. With Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert back for Year 3 together, that strategy should bear fruit once again.

"We can get mismatches on the field no matter what," Goedert said, via the team's official website. "If they play base (personnel), it's either going to be a safety and a linebacker on us or if we get both safeties (in coverage), the running back gets a linebacker (in a matchup) and there's nobody deep for DeSean (Jackson, wide receiver), so being able to have us both, if they put in nickel (an extra cornerback), we can run the ball. And then they're short in the run game. There are so many different things that we can do, so many things that both of us bring to the table and we can cause a little bit of nightmares for defensive coordinators."

Last year, Goedert compiled 607 yards and five TDs in 15 games, while Ertz earned 916 yards and six scores in 15 tilts. With a receiver corps gutted by injury, the tight ends were the Eagles' top two leading pass-catchers in 2019, with running back Miles Sanders coming in third.

With the return of Ertz and Goedert, combined with Jackson coming back from injury and first-round pick Jalen Reagor expected to play a big role, the Eagles' passing offense is shaping up as one that can burn you deep with receivers and pound you underneath with tight ends.

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun, no doubt," Goedert said, who has dealt with a hairline fracture in his thumb this training camp.

Both Ertz and Goedert are in line for contract extensions in the near future. The third-year pro, however, isn't fretting his snaps getting curtailed by Ertz's presence.

"Whatever they ask, I'm fine with that," Goedert said. "I've said that from Day 1. It's about winning football games. Of course, you'd like to be targeted all the time, but that's not realistic. You just want to do your part."

If the Eagles can finally stay healthy this season, Carson Wentz's offense has a chance to fly high. Health, however, has been hard to come by in Philly in recent years.

Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) in coverage during in an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. Titans won 28-12. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Kyle Shanahan: Niners not interested in veteran safety Earl Thomas 

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said his team isn't interested in adding the seven-time Pro Bowler, who was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens for detrimental conduct.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins, 27-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Dolphins' Josh Rosen on third chance: 'Definitely going to seize the opportunity'

Josh Rosen is third on the QB depth chart in Miami but instead of seeking a trade, the former No. 10 overall pick is embracing his circumstances. 
'Hard Knocks' recap: Will no preseason games hurt longshots?
'Hard Knocks' recap: Will no preseason games hurt longshots?

It's not just Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff who misses the canceled preseason games. NFL Network's Dan Hanzus kind of agrees in his latest recap of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Joe Judge considering having Daniel Jones practice sans red jersey: 'We'll pop his pads a little bit'
Joe Judge considering having Daniel Jones practice sans red jersey: 'We'll pop his pads a little bit'

With no preseason games, Giants rookie coach Joe Judge said Tuesday he's considering taking the red jersey off Daniel Jones to 'pop the pads' a bit and get his QB ready for the regular season. 
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Mackensie Alexander walks off the field following warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 3, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 26-23. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander arrested for battery in Florida after leaving camp

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander departed training camp Tuesday as the Okeechobee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office searches for his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, who disappeared Monday.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
49ers DE Nick Bosa week-to-week with muscle strain in leg

Reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa is week-to-week with a muscle strain in his leg, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. 
Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley
Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley saw his carries decrease before his exit from L.A. Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter knows his knee has been an issue and expects the running back to have between 15-25 touches per game.
Multiple teams announce plans to begin 2020 season without fans
Multiple teams announce plans to begin 2020 season without fans

The Bengals, Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Rams and Vikings all announced on Tuesday plans to begin the 2020 campaign without fans.
Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting
Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday in response to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by Kenosha (Wis.) Police.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) looks on from the sideline during an NFL week one football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Colts in overtime 30-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Chargers WR Mike Williams to miss 2-4 weeks with shoulder injury

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams could miss the beginning of the 2020 season due to a sprained shoulder, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Bill Nunn named contributor finalist for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Bill Nunn named contributor finalist for Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Bill Nunn, who served as a scout and assistant director of player personnel for the Steelers from 1968 to 2014, has been selected as the contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
