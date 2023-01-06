Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Dallas Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything falls their way in Week 18.

Quarterback Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

"We've got to win," Prescott said Thursday. "The focus first and foremost is win, play well and build momentum. And if we win the division title that's not necessarily up to us at this point. We've just got to go in and take care of our business."

The Cowboys can't fall further than the No. 5 spot. Dallas could win the NFC East for the second consecutive season with a victory over Washington and an Eagles loss to the New York Giants. It's also possible for Jerry Jones' club to move all the way to the No. 1 seed with a win, a Philadelphia loss and a San Francisco 49ers loss to Arizona.

Just don't bring all your playoff permutations to star receiver CeeDee Lamb .

"Them damn things stress me out," Lamb said with a laugh. "I'm going to be honest I don't pay too much (attention) about the scenarios because if it was meant for us, it'd be for us."

However the seeds shake out, the Cowboys know postseason success is the only thing that matters. Last year after winning the division crown, they were ousted in the first round by the Niners.