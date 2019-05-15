Around the NFL

Dak Prescott: 'I want to be a Cowboy forever'

Published: May 15, 2019 at 04:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

On a day in which he was looking to hit dingers rather than toss touchdowns, Dak Prescott offered no worries while presenting assurances that his Lone Star future would be an elongated one.

Heading for home in his current contract, the Cowboys quarterback is due $2.025 million in the upcoming final season of his deal and an extension looks to be on the horizon.

Thus, when he was at the Reliant Home Run Derby on Wednesday evening, Prescott was asked about contract negotiations.

"I want to be a Cowboy forever," Prescott replied per the Cowboys' website. "I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way so to me it's no rush. I know it will get done."

"I want to be a Cowboy, I'm sure pretty sure I'll be a Cowboy for a long time. ... I don't have any worry or anxiety of it not happening or trying to get it done sooner than later. No worries. It'll get done."

Having quarterbacked the Cowboys to an NFC East title in 2018 and the NFC Divisional Round of the postseason, Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper are likely to get extensions -- and then running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to the Dallas brass.

Prescott is coming off of a Pro Bowl year that featured a career-high 3,885 yards passing.

His contract has been a hot topic, but he insisted it's not his focus nor is it his job to worry about.

"My whole focus is within the locker room," Prescott said. "I've got people that take care of that. I've got a great team, team of agents. That's their job. Jerry [Jones] has said when he's had to that they are negotiating but as far as I'm concerned, it's just about getting better, getting better as quarterback, getting better as a leader and just making sure our team is getting better."

Seattle signal-caller Russell Wilson became the latest highest-paid quarterback when he signed a four-year, $140 million contract in mid-April.

Prescott's deal is likely to be in the ballpark of Wilson's. And while the Cowboys' gunslinger isn't worried about when his deal will get done, he couldn't deny that his life has a milestone upcoming.

"It's all generational money and life-changing money," he said. "It's a blessing just to be in this position. But as far as the numbers are concerned, my focus is within the locker room. I know it'll get taken care of so it is what it is."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
news

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes

After the offseason trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Russell Gage steps in as an every-down starter in Atlanta, and the fourth-year pro feels ready for the opportunity. 
news

Ron Rivera planning for open QB competition during Washington training camp

The Washington Football Team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason, but coach Ron Rivera is planning a competition this summer, giving Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen a shot at the starting job.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford will 'raise the level of play of everyone around him'

Matthew Stafford faces championship expectations for the first time in his long career. Rams HC Sean McVay believes that his new QB will respond to that pressure by making everyone around him better.
news

Russell Wilson denies requesting a trade from Seahawks: 'I'm here to win it all'

Russell Wilson approached a microphone for the first time in months Thursday, his first appearance on record since he'd started a storm of rumblings swirling around his discontent. Naturally, he was peppered with questions regarding the drama.
news

Kyler Murray still 'open' to playing baseball: 'If I ever had the opportunity ... I would definitely go for it'

It has been two years since ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ pledged his full commitment to playing football. He has since grown into one of the top young talents in the NFL and a franchise quarterback. With the passing of each season, the idea of him playing baseball seems more unlikely. Just not to Murray. 
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: 'If you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a clinic to increase vaccine accessibility on Thursday with head coach Bruce Arians noting that "if you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated."
news

Former first-round CB Johnathan Joseph retires after 15 seasons in NFL

Veteran CB Johnathan Joseph, a 2006 first-round selection by the Bengals and two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Texans, announced his retirement Thursday.
news

Julio Jones: It's 'pick your poison' with Titans offense

Speaking with the media for the first time since becoming a Titans player, WR Julio Jones made it known he believes in himself and for any doubters considering his age and injuries, he knows what's left "in the tank."
news

Justin Fields signs rookie contract with Bears; initial first-round QB to agree to deal

The Bears have agreed to terms with Ohio State product ﻿Justin Fields﻿ on a fully guaranteed, four-year deal worth $18.8 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Fields' contract includes an $11 million signing bonus, Pelissero added, and will also feature the standard fifth-year option that all first-round picks receive in their first contract.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton (hand) not practicing, but QB will 'be all right'

New England coach Bill Belichick didn't sound too concerned with Cam Newton's hand injury, but noted that the QB wouldn't practice Thursday. 
news

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III ready for Year 2 leap: 'I'm my own worst critic'

Heading into his second season after a forgettable first year, Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III doesn't need to hear the critiques because the ones in his own head are worse than anything those disparagers can conjure. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW