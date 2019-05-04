Jones: No timetable for Ezekiel Elliott extension

The man who moves the chains in Dallas will most assuredly notch a lucrative contract extension.

It just might take a while for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to get said extension as Dallas has a logjam of players deserving of paydays. That line began with pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a mega deal, and continues with quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper are next up.

After picking up Elliott's fifth-year rookie option, Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones stressed that a deal will get done, but there's no rush as it pertains to the NFL's reigning rushing leader.

"Well, I think those are all a work in progress," Jones said Friday in regards to the Cooper and Prescott deals via Pro Football Talk. "Certainly we've got a couple years there with Zeke to get that done. We certainly want to get him done. He's the straw, if you will, that stirs our drink. He's a key part of what we're about. Those things take time to get done. They don't happen overnight. Certainly he's a priority in terms of ultimately getting him signed. There hasn't really been a timetable put on this."

In 2018, Elliott ran to his second rushing title in three seasons with 1,434 yards on a league-high 304 carries. The third-year back and two-time Pro Bowler likewise led the NFL with 381 touches as he added 77 receptions for 567 yards.

Thus, a new deal for Elliott is likely a more pressing issue considering the shelf life of a running back who touches the ball as much as he does.

With the emergence of Cooper and the progress of Prescott, though, the goal going forward, according to Jones, is to find a more balanced offense, which could also lessen Elliott's workload.

"We obviously got a great running back there with Zeke," Jones said. "Certainly having that offense click and do some things that we think will make us better as a unit can really make a difference."

Dallas collected an NFC East title and a playoff win over the Seahawks a season ago. While a host of large extensions are in the process, it appears that the Cowboys are hitting their stride. And Elliott is most definitely the offensive centerpiece, the man who moves the chains and the straw that stirs the drink. Sooner or later, he'll hit contract paydirt.