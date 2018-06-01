Dak Prescott DOESN'T need a WR1; Bill Belichick losing players?

"I didn't have a ton of options," Marshall said on Wednesday following the Seahawks' fifth OTA, per ESPN. "I think the sentiment around the league is that I'm done, and I get it. Rightfully so. When you get on the other side of 30 and your production slips and you have a big injury, people just count you out. So, it was an interesting process. It was a humbling process, to say the least. There were some really tough days that I had to push through, mentally and physically, so for this to be an opportunity and come to [fruition], you can't ask for a better situation. You've got probably a top-three quarterback, you've got one the best franchises, you've got a young nucleus, guys that are hungry and ready to compete."