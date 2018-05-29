Brandon Marshall signs deal with Seattle Seahawks

Former New York Jets and Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall is continuing his NFL career in the Pacific Northwest.

The veteran wide receiver has signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The development comes after Marshall posted multiple photos of himself wearing Seahawks colors on his Instagram account Tuesday.

The Giants released the six-time Pro Bowler in April after his only season with the club was sabotaged by an ankle injury. The 34-year-old hauled in just 18 passes for 154 yards over five games with the Giants. He signed with Big Blue last offseason after two seasons with the Jets.

While Marshall will instantly inject a veteran's presence into the Seahawks' locker room, it remains to be seen if he can be anywhere close to the caliber of player he was during his prime with the Jets, Bears, Dolphins and Broncos.

Around The NFL will have more on Marshall joining the Seahawks soon.