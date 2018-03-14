Teddy Bridgewater's deal with Jets worth up to $15M

They've met, they've hashed out details and they're all but a collection of signatures from being united. Teddy Bridgewater is joining the New York Jets.

The former Vikings quarterback is signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the contract.

Bridgewater met with the Jets on Tuesday, and while he had multiple options, he decided to sign with the franchise that viewed him as their No. 1 option, even after the Jets also brought back Josh McCown on a one-year, $10 million deal Tuesday. Bridgewater enters a situation in which a productive offseason and training camp can result in a starting gig, while New York has the added protection of McCown in case the Bridgewater marriage doesn't work out.

With Bridgewater's ability still largely unknown after he suffered a significant knee injury nearly two years ago, the dual signings are wise for the Jets as they also consider selecting a quarterback in the first round of April's draft. There's flexibility in the immediate, while preserving the possibility of a boon, should Bridgewater return to his pre-2016 form.