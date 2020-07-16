Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 08:35 AM

Dak Prescott 'couldn't be happier' to play on tag with Cowboys

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn't agree on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline.

But don't expect a disgruntled Dak.

"I'm a Cowboy and couldn't be happier," Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports Wednesday night. "I look forward to working along coach (Mike) McCarthy, the staff and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl."

Prescott sat out the virtual offseason sans a deal but inked his one-year, $31.4 million franchise tender last month, meaning he'll be in tow when training camp opens.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Prescott got involved in negotiations at the very last minute Wednesday in an effort to secure a contract, and wanted to get one done, but it was too late in the process to cinch a long-term pact.

Prescott has little to be upset about. Sure, he didn't get the long-term security with $100 million guaranteed in his pocket. But he's going from earning just over $4 million in four years to $30-plus-million this year. Next year a franchise tag from the Cowboys would net him another $37.7 million.

Turning just 27 later this month, barring a Joe Theismann-type injury, Prescott is actually now in a position to milk more money out of his situation in the next few years. Top-10 QBs don't come close to hitting the open market. Prescott has a path to get there if he so chooses.

Yes, Prescott takes on injury risk -- every NFL player takes that risk every single time he steps on the gridiron. And, yes, he wants to remain in Dallas long-term. But nothing about Wednesday's results changes the outlook in 2020. If Prescott excels under McCarthy like most believe he will, the price tag will only go up.

Related Content

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks to take the handoff during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Derrick Henry: 'All for' new deal giving Titans room to add players

Echoing what Patrick Mahomes recently said after signing his big deal, Derrick Henry noted that if doing his extension -- which gave the Titans additional cap space -- allows the Titans to improve the roster elsewhere, even better.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns, 31-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Myles Garrett 'wants to lead Cleveland to that promised land'

Garrett became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history this week when he signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Browns. His next goal is to lead Cleveland to a title.
NFLPA: 72 players tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 10
news

NFLPA: 72 players tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 10

The 72 positive COVID-19 tests represent roughly 2.5 percent of the rostered players. It's unclear, however, how many players have been tested at this point. 
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Kenyan Drake 'not too concerned' about extension in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake will be playing under the transition tag this season, saying a contract extension will "come in due time."
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs the ball after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Allen Robinson hasn't heard from Bears about contract extension

Entering the final year of his contract, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has said he wants to stay in Chicago.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears won 31-24. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys don't agree to long-term deal before deadline

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Jaguars turned down Ngakoue deal that included Pro Bowler

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parried all offers for Yannick Ngakoue thus far. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Jags have received multiple offers for the pass rusher, but not enough value to deal a player of his caliber, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL owners to have call Friday related to labor disagreements
news

NFL owners to have call Friday related to labor disagreements

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL sent a counterproposal to the NFLPA Tuesday evening that didn't budge on several key points. The league maintains it wants to play two preseason games, while a positive test for COVID-19 will not be covered by injury protections, and there will not be daily testing.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens after an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Derrick Henry, Titans agree to terms on four-year, $50M deal

In Tennessee, a deadline has spurred action. Franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry and the Titans agreed to terms on a four-year deal right before Wednesday's deadline.
Franchise tag roundup: Who got a deal done ahead of deadline?
news

Franchise tag roundup: Who got a deal done ahead of deadline?

Very few of the players who received a franchise or transition tag have agreed to terms with their teams on new deals, and some players have yet to even sign their tag, in hopes of an 11th-hour agreement or a trade.
New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney (62) blocks during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Patriots G Joe Thuney expected to play 2020 under tag

Patriots guard Joe Thuney is expected to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Wednesday. Things are "all quiet" on the contract extension front, Giardi added, and Rapoport reported there wasn't much traction on long-term talks. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL