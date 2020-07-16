Dak Prescott 'couldn't be happier' to play on tag with Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn't agree on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline.

But don't expect a disgruntled Dak.

"I'm a Cowboy and couldn't be happier," Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports Wednesday night. "I look forward to working along coach (Mike) McCarthy, the staff and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl."

Prescott sat out the virtual offseason sans a deal but inked his one-year, $31.4 million franchise tender last month, meaning he'll be in tow when training camp opens.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Prescott got involved in negotiations at the very last minute Wednesday in an effort to secure a contract, and wanted to get one done, but it was too late in the process to cinch a long-term pact.

Prescott has little to be upset about. Sure, he didn't get the long-term security with $100 million guaranteed in his pocket. But he's going from earning just over $4 million in four years to $30-plus-million this year. Next year a franchise tag from the Cowboys would net him another $37.7 million.

Turning just 27 later this month, barring a Joe Theismann-type injury, Prescott is actually now in a position to milk more money out of his situation in the next few years. Top-10 QBs don't come close to hitting the open market. Prescott has a path to get there if he so chooses.